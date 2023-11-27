Summer college baseball team in Kalamazoo offers Ryan Day third-base coach position

Back in 2021, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh said of Ohio State head coach Ryan Day: ‘Some people were born on third base and think they hit a triple — but they didn’t.’ Two years later, now that the Wolverines have beaten the Buckeyes for a third-straight year, a summer college baseball team in Kalamazoo is having fun at Day’s expense.

Part of the Northwoods League (a 26-team summer college baseball development league across multiple states), the Kalamazoo Growlers issued a press release announcing they’re offering Ohio State head coach Ryan Day a position as their third-base coach:

The Kalamazoo Growlers have formally extended an offer to Ohio State Football Coach Ryan Day for their 3rd base coaching position. The position would begin in the middle of May, prior to the Growlers 11th season at Homer Stryker Field. The position would involve coaching 3rd base, surveillance and scouting. “We think Ryan was born for the position.” said Growlers Owner, Brian Colopy, “We will do whatever it takes to get Ryan to Kalamazoo.” Ryan Day and Ohio State are coming off their 3rd straight loss to their long time rival in the University of Michigan.

Certainly, even as a joke (or a fundraiser, it seems) this will be a hit in the state of Michigan, but not taken well in Ohio.

To the winner go the spoils.

