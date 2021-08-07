Summer abuzz with activities at Artesian Alliance attractions

Aug. 7—ALBANY — There are plenty of summer activities going currently on at the venues that make up the Artesian Alliance: Chehaw Park and Zoo, the Flint RiverQuarium and Thronateeska Heritage Center.

Chehaw Feedings and Programs — Every Weekend

Friday

11 a.m. — Petting Zoo Feeding ($3/person)

2 p.m. — Coati Keeper Chat

Saturday

10:30 a.m. — Reptile House Feeding

11:30 a.m. — Petting Zoo Feeding ($3/person)

1:30 p.m. — Alligator Feeding ($5/person)

2:30 p.m. — Aviary Feeding

3 p.m. — Wildlife Theater Presentation

Sunday

10:30 a.m. — Cheetah Bone Toss

11:30 a.m. — Petting Zoo Feeding ($3/person)

1:30 p.m. — Alligator Feeding ($5/person)

2:30 p.m. — Aviary Feeding

3 p.m. — Wildlife Theater Presentation

Blue Star Museums

Active military and their families can visit for free between May 15 and Labor Day at Chehaw, Flint RiverQuarium, and Thronateeska. Thank you for your service.

Other Upcoming Events

First Friday of every month — Cubs Program

Third Monday of each month — Park Authority Monthly Meeting (Creekside)

First Tuesday of each month — Friends of Chehaw Monthly Meeting (Creekside)

Aug. 21 — Chehaw RC Race

Sep. 3 — Cubs Program

Sep. 4 — Chehaw RC Race

Sep. 10-11 — Pecan City Pedaler's Nut Roll

Sep. 18 — Chehaw RC Race

Oct. 1 — Cubs Program

Oct. 2 — Chehaw RC Race

Oct. 16 — Chehaw RC Race

Oct. 30 — Boo at the Zoo

Oct. 30 — Chehaw RC Race

Nov. 5 — Cubs Program

Nov. 6 — Chehaw RC Race

Nov. 20 — Chehaw RC Race

Dec. 3 — Cubs Program

December Festival of Lights begins

Artesian Alliance Partners

Flint RiverQuarium

Aug. 13 — Tadpole Time

Sep. 10 — Tadpole Time

Thronateeska

Aug. 20 — Tricera-Tots

Sep. 17 — Tricera-Tots