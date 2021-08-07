Summer abuzz with activities at Artesian Alliance attractions
Aug. 7—ALBANY — There are plenty of summer activities going currently on at the venues that make up the Artesian Alliance: Chehaw Park and Zoo, the Flint RiverQuarium and Thronateeska Heritage Center.
Chehaw Feedings and Programs — Every Weekend
Friday
11 a.m. — Petting Zoo Feeding ($3/person)
2 p.m. — Coati Keeper Chat
Saturday
10:30 a.m. — Reptile House Feeding
11:30 a.m. — Petting Zoo Feeding ($3/person)
1:30 p.m. — Alligator Feeding ($5/person)
2:30 p.m. — Aviary Feeding
3 p.m. — Wildlife Theater Presentation
Sunday
10:30 a.m. — Cheetah Bone Toss
11:30 a.m. — Petting Zoo Feeding ($3/person)
1:30 p.m. — Alligator Feeding ($5/person)
2:30 p.m. — Aviary Feeding
3 p.m. — Wildlife Theater Presentation
Blue Star Museums
Active military and their families can visit for free between May 15 and Labor Day at Chehaw, Flint RiverQuarium, and Thronateeska. Thank you for your service.
Other Upcoming Events
First Friday of every month — Cubs Program
Third Monday of each month — Park Authority Monthly Meeting (Creekside)
First Tuesday of each month — Friends of Chehaw Monthly Meeting (Creekside)
Aug. 21 — Chehaw RC Race
Sep. 3 — Cubs Program
Sep. 4 — Chehaw RC Race
Sep. 10-11 — Pecan City Pedaler's Nut Roll
Sep. 18 — Chehaw RC Race
Oct. 1 — Cubs Program
Oct. 2 — Chehaw RC Race
Oct. 16 — Chehaw RC Race
Oct. 30 — Boo at the Zoo
Oct. 30 — Chehaw RC Race
Nov. 5 — Cubs Program
Nov. 6 — Chehaw RC Race
Nov. 20 — Chehaw RC Race
Dec. 3 — Cubs Program
December Festival of Lights begins
Artesian Alliance Partners
Flint RiverQuarium
Aug. 13 — Tadpole Time
Sep. 10 — Tadpole Time
Thronateeska
Aug. 20 — Tricera-Tots
Sep. 17 — Tricera-Tots