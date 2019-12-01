Sumlin to return as Arizona’s coach in 2020 Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin encourages his team's defense as they play Arizona State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- Arizona football coach Kevin Sumlin is returning for a third season in the desert.

Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke made the announcement after the Wildcats' 24-14 loss to rival Arizona State on Saturday night.

Arizona failed to finish with a winning record or become bowl eligible in both of Sumlin's first two seasons, going a combined 9-15. The Wildcats opened this season 4-1, but closed with six straight losses, most in lopsided fashion.

Arizona failed to live up to offensive expectations after the fast start and finished among the worst in the FBS in total defense, scoring defense and passing defense.

Known as a superb recruiter, Sumlin was hired in 2018 to replace the fired Rich Rodriguez. He had previous stints at Texas A&M and Houston.

