Sulphur Springs surges past Jacksonville in final quarter

Aug. 26—Sulphur Springs outscored Jacksonville 15-0 in the fourth period to escape with a 29-16 victory over the Indians in the season opener for both teams Friday night at The Historic Tomato Bowl.

At the beginning of the final segment the Tribe were in control and led 16-14.

The Wildcats drove 73 yards in five plays in their first possession of the fourth to move in front 22-16 after quarterback Brady Driver ran off right tackle for a 4-yard touchdown with 9:18 left to play.

Driver, a senior, had a huge night for the Wildcats. He led his team in rushing (7-115) and ran for two touchdowns. Through the air, Driver went 7-15-0 for 153 yards and a pair of scores.

Jacksonville appeared well on its way to retaking the lead on its first drive after Sulphur Springs had moved in front. The Indians advanced all the way to the Wildcat 9-yard line before Reese Hicks coughed up the ball near the goal line in a move-the-pile play that closely resembled a rugby scrum. In the process of the pile moving forward, the ball slipped out of Reese's hands and was recovered by a Wildcat in the end zone for a touchback.

The Wildcats sealed the deal with a nearly 4:00 minute march that was capped off by a 5-yard run by Driver, that turned out to be the final score of the game.

Jacksonville got on the scoreboard first when Brady McCown, in his first varsity start for the Tribe, connected with Jermaine Taylor who caught the ball in double coverage for a 27-yard touchdown. The score came with 10:34 to play in the first half.

A snap that the Jacksonville holder was un able to get down prevented Jesus Nunez from being able to attempt the point after touchdown.

Nunez had a memorable night, however. He split the uprights for a career-long 35-yard field goal with 5:09 to go in the opening half, which increased the Indian lead to 9-7 at the time.

With eight ticks left in the third period, McCown hooked up with Taylor for a 56-yard touchdown. Taylor caught the ball near the line of scrimmage, shook off several would-be Wildcat tacklers and then raced to the end zone.

Taylor led Jacksonville in receiving with seven grabs for 168 yards (24-yards per catch average) and two touchdowns.

McCown finished the night by going 14-30-1 for 199 yard and two touchdowns.

Hicks carried the ball 13 times for 74 yards (5.69 yards per carry) while Boyd had 13 carries for 67 yards (5.15 yards per carry.

The third quarter was hard to watch no matter who you were rooting for. The Wildcats were whistled for three penalties for 30 yards in the segment, while the Indians collected four penalties for 45 yards. That coupled with several lengthy pow wows by the officials in an attempt to sort things out, drained the life out the game during quarter three and put the brakes on the Indians' new uptempo attack.

Defensively, Jordan Dorsey was in on several stops in the first half and Michael Myles seemed to standout in the second half.

Andrew Diles recovered a Sulphur Springs fumble early in the second half to stop a Wildcat march.

Jacksonville will look to regroup next Friday by visiting Whitehouse (0-1), a team that lost its opener 55-33 to North Forney Thursday night in Forney.