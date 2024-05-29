Sullivan softball falls in heartbreaker against North Posey

May 28—Class 2A No. 5-ranked Sullivan pushed perennial softball power North Posey to the limit on the Vikings' home field Tuesday, but the Golden Arrows were on the wrong end of a walk-off regional win.

North Posey pushed the winning run across in the bottom of the seventh inning to earn a 5-4 victory that eliminated Sullivan from the Class 2A tournament.

Morgan LaVancy's single in the bottom of the seventh is what carried the day for North Posey.

Sullivan was down 4-0 early in the game but rallied to tie it.

In the fourth inning, the Arrows got on the board via a bases loaded Cacey Shorter walk and a RBI single by Kensley Wiltermood.In the fifth, a RBI single by Aphtyn Earley and a sacrifice fly by Rachel Eslinger knotted the game up.

Sullivan was able to score four runs despite no extra base hits. What the Arrows did do was hit well up and down their lineup. Six different plays had base hits, including two for Aphtyn Earley.

Kate Ridgway struck out nine North Posey batters.

Sullivan finished its season with a 25-5 record. North Posey moved on to the Forest Park Semistate.