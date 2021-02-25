Sullivan doesn't flinch in win over North

Feb. 25—How do high school boys basketball teams reach the No. 8 ranking in the state?

One thing is certain ... they don't do it by panicking.

In an entertaining game at Terre Haute North, the host Patriots led on three different occasions in the second half ... only to have the Golden Arrows respond each time.

The last response was the winning one as Sullivan scored the final seven points of the contest to earn a 59-53 victory over the Patriots in a pre-sectional matchup that paired two of the area's better teams.

"We scheduled three games [in the final week] to get some conditioning in and I knew Terre Haute North would put us in a situation where we had to execute in the end and our kids stepped up and did," Sullivan coach Jeff Moore said.

Per usual for Sullivan, it was a balanced attack. Jackson Hills led Sullivan with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Randy Kelley made some tough layups and finished with 14. Braden Flanagan scored 12 and Rocco Roshel had 11 for the Arrows.

For North? It was another frustrating and close loss. In games decided by six points or less? The Patriots are 3-8.

"We've lost our fair share of close games and we've also been able to win some. I guess the positive is we're in a position to win almost every game we've played," North coach Todd Woelfle said.

"The effort is there, we just need to execute a little better throughout a game to give us a chance to win against really good teams," he continued.

North (12-10) didn't do anything that was glaring in the negative as they were nearly a match for Sullivan in efficiency. The Patriots shot 43.7%, committed only eight turnovers and had three players in double figures led by Mark Hankins' 17 points.

It was little things that determined the outcome against North. Shots swirling out, mistakes at inopportune times, and of course, the excellence of Sullivan.

"We played well at times and put ourselves in a position to win. We've done that several times this season. Hopefully, we'll play 23 regular season games and find a way to get over the hump when it matters at tournament time," Woelfle said.

Moore had high praise for the Patriots.

"I've thought all along they're the best team we've played to this point. To come here and play them at home. They're probably 10 points away from 15 or 16 wins. They've lost a lot of close, one-possession games," Moore said. "North made us do the things we had to do [to prepare for next week's sectional]."

North trailed by six at halftime, but opened the second half with a 12-6 run to tie it at the 3:05 mark of the third quarter. From that point? Neither team led by more than four until the final seconds.

North took its first lead of the second half on a Hankins bucket with 1:19 left, but right after that came a crucial turn of events — Matt Gauer picked up his fourth foul.

North would maintain a 45-42 lead into the fourth quarter, but the Arrows would respond. A 6-0 run gave Sullivan a 48-45 lead with 5:10 left.

Gauer returned and the impact was immediate. He scored, assisted on a Makhi Johnson bucket and made a steal that led to a Bryson Carpenter bucket with 3:17 left to restore North's lead again.

Sullivan (18-2) counter-punched with a Jackson Hills post-up bucket and a tough Kelley layup to retake the lead, only for North's Johnson to convert a fall-away jumper with 1:56 left to put the Patriots up 53-52.

Sullivan's response was unflinching. Flanagan was fouled on a three-point shot and he made all three free throws with 1:23 left to put Sullivan in front.

North then made one of its few mistakes of the half when a cross-court pass was thrown away. Kelley was fouled with 31.1 left and he made both free throws to make it 57-53.

North was never able to get a clean look for an answer and the Arrows finished the game at the line. Sullivan held North to 10 fourth-quarter points.

"They executed down the stretch and got a big call to go up two. We had opportunities to tie the game, but they did a better job of executing down the stretch," Woelfle said.

Early on, North took advantage of a cold start by the Arrows to snag the early lead. The Patriots led for most of the first quarter, but the Arrows proved they can strike quick.

A 7-0 run staked Sullivan to a slim two-point advantage at the end of the period.

One of Sullivan's trusted players off the bench — Roshel — made sure the Arrows maintained the lead. The junior scored eight of his 11 first-half points in the second period, hitting a couple of 3-point buckets when the Patriots got within a possession of the Arrows.

Sullivan also defended well. North went without a field goal in the final 5:17 of the half and the Arrows enjoyed a 30-24 halftime advantage.

Both teams conclude their regular seasons on Friday with challenging games. Terre Haute North goes to twice-beaten Lafayette Jeff. Sullivan hosts thrice-beaten North Daviess.

SULLIVAN (59) — Flanagan 3-7 5-5 12, Kelley 5-9 4-6 14, King 1-3 0-0 3, Pirtle 1-1 0-0 2, Hills 6-12 3-6 15, Roshel 4-6 0-0 11, Adams 1-2 0-0 2. 21-40 FG, 12-17 FT, 59 TP.

TERRE HAUTE NORTH (53) — Johnson 5-9 0-1 12, Mason 1-3 0-0 2, Carpenter 1-5 1-2 3, Hankins 7-14 1-1 17, Gauer 5-10 2-2 13, McNeal 0-1 0-0 0, Frank 3-4 0-0 6, Crosley 0-2 0-0 0. 21-48 FG, 4-6 FT, 53 TP.

Sullivan 16 14 12 17 — 59

Terre Haute North 14 10 19 10 — 53

3-point goals — S 5-13 (Roshel 3-4, Flanagan 1-4, King 1-3, Kelley 0-1, Adams 0-1); THN 5-18 (Hankins 2-6, Johnson 2-4, Gauer 1-4, Carpenter 0-2, Mason 0-1, Crosley 0-1). Rebounds — S 26 (Hills 10); THN 23 (Johnson 5). Steals — S 4 (Kelley 2); THN 2 (Mason, Gauer). Blocks — S 0; THN 0. Turnovers — S 8, THN 8. Total fouls — S 11, THN 12.

JV — TH North 48 (Owens 10), Sullivan 34 (Gettinger 20).

Next — TH North (12-10) plays at Lafayette Jeff and Sullivan (18-2) hosts North Daviess on Friday.