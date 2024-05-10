Sullivan Co. special needs students compete in Patriot Slam baseball game

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The third annual Patriot Slam gave Sullivan County students with special needs a chance to show off their baseball skills.

The game was held at Sullivan East High School on Friday morning.

Students with special needs from Emmett Elementary, Mary Hughes Elementary, Sullivan East Middle and Sullivan East High School participated in the adaptive baseball event.

“It gives them a chance to play sports like other kids and gets them to experience healthy habits and inclusion,” said Caitlin Crockett, a special education teacher at Sullivan East Middle.

Sixty students with special needs played with about 30 peer helpers assisting.

“They are very capable of doing more than we give them credit, and this just showcases everything that they can truly do,” Crockett said.

According to Crockett, the students have been practicing for months both on the field and inside.

The event is rewarding for both the players and the peer helpers.

“We have a bunch of peer helpers who come and ask me ‘Do we get to help this year?’ and they love to help,” Crockett said. “It’s a very special event for our kids.”

