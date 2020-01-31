Sule lifts Texas St. over Louisiana-Monroe 71-51

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) -- Alonzo Sule had 15 points off the bench to carry Texas State to a 71-51 win over Louisiana-Monroe on Thursday night.

Shelby Adams had 12 points for Texas State (13-9, 6-5 Sun Belt Conference). Isiah Small added 10 points. Eric Terry had seven rebounds.

The Warhawks led 30-24 at halftime before Texas State went on a 17-6 run to start the second half and were largely in control the rest of the way.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Michael Ertel had 18 points for the Warhawks (6-14, 2-9), whose losing streak reached seven games. Tyree White added 15 points and seven rebounds. Josh Nicholas had eight rebounds.

The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Warhawks this season. Texas State defeated Louisiana-Monroe 64-63 on Jan. 16.

Texas State takes on Louisiana-Lafayette at home on Saturday. Louisiana-Monroe matches up against Texas-Arlington on the road on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com