Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson expecting first child

Suki Waterhouse has confirmed she's pregnant in a fashion statement moment.

After weeks of speculation, the actress and singer revealed she and her partner, The Batman's Robert Pattinson, are expecting their first child together.

Waterhouse, recently seen in Daisy Jones & The Six, showed off her baby bump at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City at the weekend.

A clip has been doing the rounds on social media, with the star rocking a sparkly pink minidress and fringed glittery boots paired with a feathery coat, as she joked she was trying to divert her fans' attention from "something else".

"I'm extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," the singer said on stage before opening her coat to give the crowd a peek at her baby bump.

"I'm not sure if it's working," she continued.

Waterhouse and Pattinson have been dating since mid-2018 and currently live in Los Angeles.

Earlier this month, Waterhouse was announced to star in upcoming psychological thriller Walk With Me alongside House of the Dragon's Emily Carey and The Northman's Claes Bang.

Carey plays protagonist Ellie, a "young woman plagued by a nightmarish creature from Celtic mythology". She has a fraught relationship with her father Simon (Bang) and his new girlfriend Fiona (Waterhouse).

When they move to an isolated cottage, Ellie becomes convinced that Fiona is plotting to kill her, while her dad seems happier than ever.

"As her reality becomes a nightmare, Ellie is sent down a violent path, one that will overturn all of our preconceptions and ask what lengths we would go to in order to win back the ones we love," part of the synopsis reads.

A release date for Walk With Me is TBA.



