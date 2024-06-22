New suitor emerges in race for Barcelona star Vitor Roque

A new suitor have positioned themselves in the race for transfer-linked Barcelona youngster Vitor Roque.

That’s according to transfer insider Gianluca Di Marzio, who points towards Serie A outfit Fiorentina as the club in question.

Frontman Roque, of course, has long seen his Barcelona future thrown up in the air, albeit with the Brazilian expected to be afforded the opportunity to prove himself to new boss Hansi Flick in pre-season.

Should the 19-year-old fail to do so, however, he will not be at all short on alternative options across the continent.

The likes of Porto, Juventus and Atlético Madrid, to name just a few, have already been credited with an interest in bringing Roque in with a view to next season.

And, as alluded to above, this weekend, yet another potential landing spot has been touted in the media.

As per the aforementioned Gianluca Di Marzio, Fiorentina have made first contacts with the entourage of the striker, over a potential summer joining of forces.

Little further information is provided, with the Viola’s interest thought to be in its infancy, as they set about gaining an understanding of the kind of figures likely to be involved in the operation.

Conor Laird | GSFN