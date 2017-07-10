Suit alleges Greg Biffle had cameras installed at house by Roush employee

We now know why Roush Fenway Racing is named in a lawsuit that alleges Greg Biffle used hidden cameras to watch his ex-wife and her mother at the house he and his ex shared.

Nicole Biffle alleged in a suit against Greg that he taped the her and her mother without her knowledge in a bedroom and master bathroom from 2013-15. She also said Biffle shared the footage with others.

Jalopnik acquired a copy of the suit and published it Monday. In it, Nicole alleges that Greg had a then-employee of Roush Fenway install the cameras at his house and the footage from them was uploaded to a Roush server.

The couple divorced in 2015. From the suit, dated June 29. :

“The hidden cameras and the activated bedroom cameras connected to a digital video recording system located in Defendant Biffle’s gun safe. Defendant Biffle and Defendant [Ricky] Reavis connected this system through an application on their mobile telephones which allowed each of them to access the live feed from said cameras twenty-foo hours per day, seven days per week.” … “Upon information and believe, Defendant Biffle has shown images captured by the hidden cameras to third persons. Defendant Reavis admitted that he uploaded data and images captured on the hidden cameras for the purposes of preserving and storing said images for the future (upon information and belief if the images were not downloaded or preserved after a certain period of time they could be “written over” with new images) and that he did so by and through an internal server/router maintained by his employer Roush. Upon information and belief, the uploaded data and images are still stored on Defendant Roush’s internal server.”

Greg Biffle hasn’t driven in the Cup Series in 2017 since he parted ways with Roush Fenway at the end of the 2016 season. After his departure, the team downsized from three cars to two.

The suit states Greg Biffle “has repeatedly asserted under oath is that the hidden cameras were installed for ‘security purposes’ because he believed his maids were stealing from him.” It also says Nicole Biffle has suffered physical and emotional pain and requests damages “in excess” of $25,000 via a jury trial.

