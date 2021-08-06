‘The Suicide Squad’: How to Watch from Home for Free

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Grab your popcorn because “The Suicide Squad” has landed on HBO Max, and it’s right on time for the weekend. The James Gunn-directed superhero film arrived on the streaming platform on Friday, where it will remain for the next 31 days.

The latest addition to the DC Comics Extended Universe assembles a mostly-new crew of formerly imprisoned antiheroes on a top-secret mission for the U.S. government. Margo Robbie returns as the quirky Clown Princess of Crime, Harley Quinn, and she’s joined by new faces to the film franchise. The squad includes Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena), Col. Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), and King Shark (Sylvester Stallone). Viola Davis stars as Amanda Waller, who assembles the crew known as Task Force X, while Peter Capaldi plays supervillain The Thinker. Sean Gunn plays Weasel, Jai Courtney is Captain Boomerang, and David Dastmalchian stars as Polka-Dot Man.

Gunn, who is best know for helming “Guardians of the Galaxy,” wrote and directed “The Suicide Squad” separate from the 2016 David Ayer movie. Gunn drew inspiration from war movies and ’80s “Suicide Squad” comics to make the R-rated flick, which is “the most fun and least depressing superhero movie in a very long time,” writes IndieWire’s Senior Film Critic David Ehrlich.

“Gunn’s deliriously ultra-violent ‘The Suicide Squad’ wears the yoke of its genre with a lightness that allows it to slip loose of the usual restraints, if not quite shake them off altogether,” notes Ehrlich.

Not signed up for HBO Max? You’ll get a free seven-day trial when you join through Hulu. HBO Max doesn’t have free trials on its own, but Hulu offers it as an add-on for $14.99 a month after the trial ends (if you don’t have a Hulu membership, be sure to sign up for a free trial). Additionally, AT&T is offering free HBO Max with many of their unlimited wireless and internet plans, and the AT&T TV Choice package, which is $89.99 a month for more than 90 live and local channels, plus a year of free HBO Max. And if you have HBO through your cable subscriptions, you’ll get automatic access to HBO Max at no additional charge (various cable companies may offer free HBO Max depending on your subscription).

HBO Max recently introduced an ad-supported membership for $9.99 a month (or $99 a year), however, the cheaper tier doesn’t allow you to stream new Warner Bros. movies for the first month after they hit theaters.

Still not convinced? Watch HBO and HBO Max Originals such as “Perry Mason,” “The Undoing,” “Mare of Easton,” “The Flight Attendant,” “Gossip Girl,” “Game of Thrones,” and “Insecure” on HBO Max for free before you decide on a subscription plan. With the $14.99 monthly package, you can stream movies and shows from your TV, computer, smartphone, gaming console, and other compatible devices. HBO Max also lets you add up to five profiles under one account.

If you love summer blockbusters but don’t want to leave the house, HBO Max has even more Warner Bros. releases on the way such as “Reminiscence,” a sci-fi thriller starring Hugh Jackman, which debuts in theaters and on HBO Max on August 20. The James Wan-directed horror thriller, “Malignant” is slated for release on September 10, and “Cry Macho,” starring Clint Eastwood, premieres on September 17. “Space Jam: A New Legacy” is also streaming on HBO Max until August 15.

