‘Suicide Squad’ Star Joel Kinnaman Goes Public With Restraining Order Against Model On Film’s Opening Day

One of the stars of The Suicide Squad has obtained a restraining order against a former sex partner and posted about the situation at length on Instagram.

Joel Kinnaman said Friday on Instagram that Gabriella Magnusson, a Swedish model who goes by the name Bella Davis, was allegedly “threatening to publicize false information” him, including that he raped her.

He added that there were “escalating daily threats of harm to me and my family and my loved ones” by Davis. He also claimed that she was “attempting to extort money and other things of value from me.”

Kinnaman acknowledged that he “had a brief romantic relationship” with her in late 2018, but she later “resorted to threatening to publicize false information about me — including that I had sex with her against her will — unless I capitulated to her demands.”

In the court documents, Kinnaman claimed the demands included “money, Hollywood connections, helping to secure a work visa, a verified Instagram page, a Wikipedia page, a photo shoot with Sports Illustrated, an additional $400,000 for an apartment, and more.”

In a statement to People magazine, Davis denied having “ever threatened or asked for money.”

When Davis tried to reach him in 2019 and 2020, Kinnaman claims he was in a relationship at that point, and did not respond. He claimed that led Davis to become “more antagonistic, threatening, and frightening over time” in her communications.

