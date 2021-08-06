The Suicide Squad: Nathan Fillion, Jai Courtney, & Flula Borg Interview
As the Suicide Squad prepares to take on their latest mission, Nerdist’s Rosie Knight sits down with Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang), Flula Borg (Javelin), and Nathan Fillion (T.D.K) to discuss the latest entry in the DC Extended Universe. The trio talk about Captain Boomerang returning to the Suicide Squad, the importance of Javelin’s eponymous javelin, and T.D.K’s unusual powers on today’s episode of Nerdist Now.
