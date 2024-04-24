Suhrie homer fuels Diamond softball win, record grows to 30-0

Apr. 23—COLUMBUS, Kan. — What shaped up as a classic pitchers duel early Tuesday turned out to be a statement win for the Diamond Wildcats softball team as they beat the Columbus Titans 4-1 on Tuesday at Columbus' Rockette Field.

With the victory, the Wildcats climb to 30-0.

Pitchers dominated the first two innings, but Columbus (17-2) got on the board in the bottom of the third inning when Katie Simpson scooted home on a Wildcat error in left field.

The Wildcats evened the game at 1-1 in the top of the fifth inning when Talyn Daniels drove in Sara Roszell with a single to left field.

Starting pitcher Caitlin Suhrie blew the lid off the game for the Wildcats with a three-run line-drive homer over the left field fence that plated Daniels and Grace Frazier and gave Diamond a 4-1 lead.

Columbus loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the seventh frame, but was unable to put any runs across.

Turner went 2-for-3 for Diamond. Suhrie was 1-for-3 with three RBIs, a stolen base and a run.

Suhrie logged the complete game win, giving up one run on six hits with five strikeouts and two walks.

Up next for the Wildcats, a home game Wednesday against Stockton (13-6.)