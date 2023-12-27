Suggs returns to starting lineup for victory at Washington

The Magic received a mixed bag of player availability news ahead of Tuesday night’s 127-119 victory at Capital One Arena against the Wizards.

Although guard Jalen Suggs (left wrist sprain) was able to return to Orlando‘s starting lineup at Washington after missing two games in a row, forward Jonathan Isaac (sore right hamstring) was not available after appearing on the team’s injury report in the morning.

In addition, forward Joe Ingles (left ankle sprain) was out for his fifth consecutive contest.

“It feels good,” Suggs said about his left wrist at shootaround ahead of Tuesday’s game. “Got time to take care of my body and getting back out here is good times. It’s fun to be on the court with the guys.”

Suggs, who finished with 11 points, started alongside rookie Anthony Black (23 points), Franz Wagner (28), Paolo Banchero (24) and Wendell Carter Jr.

Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said pre-game that Isaac’s sore right hamstring was a result of Saturday’s game at Indiana. Isaac was effective in 12 minutes of action, scoring 4 points to go with 3 blocks, a rebound and an assist.

“The pace of that game was just a little bit different,” Mosley said about the Magic’s 7-point win over the Pacers during which Isaac got dinged up. “We just want to make sure that we’re being safe and smart about how he continues to respond.”

Tuesday’s game was Isaac’s sixth he missed due to injury.

He sat out for rest early in the season during the second night of the team’s first back-to-back on Oct. 31. Next, he did not play Nov. 6 at home due to a sore left hamstring, missed two games (Nov. 26-29) due to a sore right ankle, didn’t play again on the second night of a back-to-back on Dec. 2 by coach’s decision, and sat out two more (Dec. 6-8) with a sprained right ankle.

The matchup against the Wizards came on the front end of a back-to-back for Orlando, which hosts the 76ers on Wednesday (Bally Sports Florida, 7) at Kia Center.

Philadelphia is dealing with a handful of injuries as well.

League MVP Joel Embiid (right ankle sprain) was ruled out of Wednesday’s game in Orlando after he sat out against the Heat on Christmas night. Sixers coach Nick Nurse said Embiid did not travel with the team and is still receiving treatment for the injury.

Nurse also said veteran Nicolas Batum (right hamstring strain) was able to practice Tuesday but he’s out against the Magic. Batum is in the final stages of ramping up as he works toward returning after missing three straight.

The return of Suggs was significant for the Magic.

The team’s top defender, he has recorded at least one steal 20 times and two-or-more steals nine times. In addition, he’s gotten at least one blocked shot 12 times and two-or-more blocks three times.

He’s done all of that while averaging 12.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists during 26 minutes in 24 games for the Magic.

“That’s where it starts,” Mosley said about Suggs before Tuesday’s game. “He’s taken on that challenge. When he’s on that starting guard, he’s looking to pick up full court [defense], change and disrupt the way in which they make decisions.”