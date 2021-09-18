Sugarlands, Earnhardts announce partnership

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Sugarlands Distilling Co., along with racing legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. and wife Amy Earnhardt, together announced a strategic partnership that includes existing and new Sugarlands products to bear the Earnhardt‘s names. The partnership was announced Saturday before the NASCAR Playoffs race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

As part of the partnership, Sugarlands‘ Electric Orange Sippin‘ Cream is being rechristened Dale and Amy‘s Electric Orange Sippin‘ Cream. The 40-proof Sippin‘ Cream combines a bright, fresh orange zest with the smooth taste of vanilla cream.

“Amy and I are excited to be part of the Sugarlands family. The Electric Orange Sippin‘ Cream has become one of our favorites, and we‘re thrilled to have our names on it,” said Dale Earnhardt Jr. “From the first time we met Ned (Vickers, president and founder of Sugarlands Distilling Co.), we were impressed with his vision and passion. We‘re proud to kick off this partnership, and we‘re looking forward to what the future holds.”

Since launching in 2014, Sugarlands has integrated itself into the racing world. Earlier this year, the brand partnered with Bristol Motor Speedway to release a limited-edition corn whiskey to commemorate the legendary track‘s 60th anniversary. The Bristol Motor Speedway 60th Anniversary Corn Whiskey was the third release in Sugarlands‘ commemorative corn whiskey products, along with previous versions celebrating Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

“Few names are as synonymous with racing in America as Earnhardt, and we‘re honored to welcome Dale and Amy to the Sugarlands family,” said Vickers. “We‘re thrilled to add their names to our Electric Orange Sippin‘ Cream and can‘t wait to collaborate with both Dale and Amy on future releases.”

In addition to the Dale Jr. and Amy Earnhardt partnership, Sugarlands also has a line of beverages with country music superstar Cole Swindell and baseball Hall of Famer Chipper Jones. Last year, Sugarlands produced a special lemonade moonshine in partnership with the Ryder Cup.

“Teaming with the Earnhardts further integrates Sugarlands into the racing community while expanding our already diverse partnership portfolio,” said Sugarlands Chief Revenue Officer, Patrick Sullivan. “Collaborations with names as recognizable as Dale Jr. and Amy help strengthen the Sugarlands name with customers while providing tremendous value for our retail partners.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a champion team owner, businessman, television analyst for NBC Sports Group, and new inductee into the NASCAR Hall of Fame. He won a record 15 straight NASCAR Most Popular Driver awards from 2003 to 2017, consecutive NASCAR Busch Series Championships in 1998 and 1999, and the prestigious Daytona 500 in 2004 and 2014. He is a two-time New York Times bestselling author, most recently with his 2018 book Racing To The Finish. Dale and Amy live in Mooresville, North Carolina, with their two daughters, Isla and Nicole.