Sugar Bowl: Why 49ers, Raiders fans should watch Georgia vs. Texas

Outside of an edge rusher, the biggest need in the 2019 NFL Draft for the 49ers and Raiders may be at wide receiver. In the Sugar Bowl, there will be two pass catchers to keep an eye on.

Here's why both Bay Area NFL teams should watch Georgia play Texas on New Year's Day.

Riley Ridley, WR (Georgia)

Ridley, the younger brother of Falcons rookie Calvin Ridley, is much more talented than his college stats. Though he leads the Bulldogs with 39 catches for 509 yards and nine touchdowns, those numbers don't jump off the page.

But his ability does.

He isn't the only wide receiver who has been hurt by a college's offense. The Draft Network notes players such as Michael Thomas and Doug Baldwin who didn't have eye-popping numbers in college, but clearly had the talent.

Riley Ridley hits the "Dino" to perfection. Sells the corner with head and eyes, and an efficient break + drive phase. pic.twitter.com/sZF3Z7kU7I — Brad Kelly (@BradKelly17) October 13, 2018

Here's former pro cornerback Eric Crocker showing why Ridley can thrive in the NFL with evidence against Alabama:

watching Riley Ridley vs Alabama 2017.. would love 49ers to grab him early 2nd round.. good size.. plays big.. STRONG hands.. quick off the line.. good route runner.. creates good separation consistently..my type of receiver.. quick thread on what I see from him in just that game pic.twitter.com/3qJJeTMenI — CrockTIME (@eric_crocker) December 25, 2018

Ridley has the size at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds and the skills that should make him an option for the Raiders at the end of the first round or the 49ers in the second round.

Collin Johnson, WR (Texas)

The NFL College Advisory Committee has reportedly told Johnson to return to Texas for his senior year. If he does declare though, the big target can be an option on Day 2.

Standing at 6-6 and 220 pounds, Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger loved throwing to Johnson this season.

Collin Johnson saw a pretty hefty 121.3 passer rating when targeted in 2018 pic.twitter.com/qWWddk4Dwb — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 28, 2018

He's more than just a big body, too. The dude goes after the football and knows how to haul it in.

Johnson has 65 catches for 945 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior.

When: Tuesday, Jan. 1, at 5:45 p.m. PT

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN



