This Sugar Bowl is Texas football's biggest ever road trip to New Orleans | Golden

There are bowl games and there are big bowl games.

Texas football will be playing in its second Sugar Bowl in six seasons, but Jan. 1 has a much different feel than the last time Longhorn Nation invaded New Orleans.

Smelling a championship? Yeah, me too, but first things first.

Washington will be every bit as tough as 2019 Sugar Bowl opponent Georgia. Conquering an SEC blue blood sent an electric bolt through the fan base because the Horns were really excited to make it to a New Year’s Six meeting for the first time since the 2009 national title game.

The days leading in to the showdown with the Bulldogs had some good buzz. There was a little something on the line for a program that was starving to get back into serious national title contention. Back then, Texas was more name than game and needed a signature win to show the haters what they were made of.

At the time, that 28-21 win was viewed as somewhat of a return to the big-boy table. The Horns spanked up on Kirby Smart and Co. and silenced some of the SEC superiority talk — some of it coming from actual Bulldogs players — that was starting to work its way into total acceptance in the college football lexicon.

Texas fans traveled back home with some warm fuzzies the next day, but any thought of sustained top-10 excellence was fleeting as it turns out. It turned out to be a wonderful weekend at the Superdome and little else. Texas went 15-8 over what turned out to be Tom Herman’s final two seasons. The two Alamo Bowl wins weren’t enough to save his job amid a locker room that was split along several lines.

Spring ahead to 2023 and Steve Sarkisian’s crew has so much more on the line than what national pundits think about the program. This is history in the making.

A win all but guarantees Texas’ first top-five finish since 2009.

Of all the Sugar Bowls the Horns have played in, this one is easily the biggest. When a national championship berth hangs in the balance and another former national title contender seeking to take a similar step up in relevance, it almost feels like a championship game.

Texas wideouts Xavier Worthy, left, and Adonai Mitchell are NFL prospects. Worthy could turn pro a year early while Mitchell is a senior. The Horns play Washington at the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day.

Receiving corps could take on a new face in 2024

A show of hands: Sarkisian has the nation's No. 3 recruiting class heading into national signing day on Feb. 7 and a couple of nice portal pickups with the understanding that Texas' quarterback in 2024 may be throwing to some new faces.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers is leaning toward returning for a final season, and if he does it could be without familiar targets Xavier Worthy and Ja’Tavion Sanders — both juniors — and seniors Jordan Whittington and Adonai Mitchell, all of whom are being projected as NFL draft picks.

With the signing of former Houston receiver Matthew Golden and high school players Parker Livingston and Ryan Wingo, the talent will be there on the outside. Call it what it is, but Sark just delivered an epic signing class, the best since the one that formed the basis of the 2008 team, which still ranks by these eyes as the second best team of the Mack Brown era.

The high school guys will be huge factors eventually, but Golden is a plug-and-play type who caught 13 touchdowns over his last two seasons in H-Town.

“When we go to the portal, it’s because we’re trying to fulfill a very specific need where someone can come into your program and have have an immediate impact on the field and in our locker room as well,” Sarkisian said during his early signing day press conference on Dec. 20.

With the SEC beckoning, there's so much to be excited about. Ewers' decision is coming as are the others. Either way, the Horns will have some terrific talent on both sides of the ball.

Texas volleyball coach Jerritt Elliott shows off the NCAA championship trophy after the Longhorns swept Nebraska. Football coach Steve Sarkisian said the volleyball team has inspired his team as it prepares for the College Football Playoff semifinal against Washington at the Sugar Bowl New Year's Day.

Football gives volleyball its props

Props to Texas volleyball: With All-Americans Madisen Skinner and Asjia O’Neal leading the way, the Texas volleyball team defended its national title and gave sixth-year senior O’Neal the best exit ever.

Hey, Chris Del Conte, it’s time to sit down with the best coach of a traditional team sport on campus and add a few digits to his salary. To the victor goes the bigger bag. Jerritt Elliott has earned it.

It’s even cooler to see the program not only getting its props on a national level, but right here on campus. Sarkisian has used the volleyball team’s exploits as a teaching tool for a football team that hopes to also finish its season by bringing another natty to campus.

“The volleyball team is amazing,” UT safety Michael Taaffe said. “You can see it when we go in the Tank (the campus restaurant). They sit together. They have a really good culture. You can tell. There’s no food left or anything like that. The chairs are pushed in. You can see they are really respectful women. I’m so proud of the season they had.”

Elliott has built the team culture that Sarkisian has been constructing over his last three seasons.,

It could be that type of season on campus. Just like the volleyball team, the football team was favored to win the Big 12 and delivered on that projection, and I’m not about to pick against them.

Volleyball was playing on a different level by the time it made it to Tampa, and while the football team has had a huge layoff after the 57-7 Big 12 title game win over Oklahoma State on Dec. 2, there’s a feeling the momentum won’t stop in New Orleans.

