Sue Bird ties WNBA milestone as Seattle Storm blow out the Sun originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Storm are the team to beat in the WNBA.

Seattle (10-2) blew out a shorthanded Connecticut Sun team (8-3) 89-66, as the Sun were missing Jonquel Jones who is playing for Bosnia and Herzegovina at EuroBasket. In 10 games, Jones has averaged 21.6 points and 10.4 rebounds.

With Jones away from the team, Breanna Stewart continued her MVP-level campaign notching 22 points and nine rebounds in just 28 minutes.

Meanwhile, Sue Bird made 3-of-4 three-pointers en route to 13 points but more importantly, she tied Katie Smith for second all-time in WNBA three-pointers at 906.

With her third three-pointer of the game, @S10Bird ties Katie Smith for No. 2 in WNBA history in made threes!#TakeCover pic.twitter.com/E9V9mQuCwG — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) June 13, 2021

With the win, the Storm remain undefeated away from the Emerald City at 5-0. Also, Seattle increased its lead atop the WNBA standings against the second-place Sun.

Next, the Storm will play the Indiana Fever (1-11) on the road at Indiana Farmers Colisuem on June 15, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. PT.