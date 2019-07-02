Sue Bird supports girlfriend Megan Rapinoe in feud with President Trump: 'You just cannot shake that girl'

Seattle Storm star Sue Bird wants people to know she supports her girlfriend Megan Rapinoe. Bird published a piece in The Players’ Tribune on Tuesday, explaining how she feels to see her girlfriend feuding with President Donald Trump.

The article, titled “So the President f—-ing hates my girlfriend,” focuses on 10 things Bird wants fans to know before the World Cup semifinals. The first is about Bird returning to writing, the second focuses on how proud Bird is of Rapinoe.

The third gets into Rapinoe’s feud with Trump. Bird explains she was initially freaked out when she saw the back and forth, and admits there are aspects to the feud that scare her.

She also wonders whether the President has better things to do before again praising Rapinoe’s demeanor during everything.

I mean, some of it is kind of funny….. but like in a REALLY? REALLY? THIS GUY??? kind of way. Like, dude — there’s nothing better demanding your attention?? It would be ridiculous to the point of laughter, if it wasn’t so gross. (And if his legislations and policies weren’t ruining the lives of so many innocent people.) And then what’s legitimately scary, I guess, is like….. how it’s not just his tweets. Because now suddenly you’ve got all these MAGA peeps getting hostile in your mentions. And you’ve got all these crazy blogs writing terrible things about this person you care so much about. And now they’re doing takedowns of Megan on Fox News, and who knows whatever else. It’s like an out-of-body experience, really — that’s how I’d describe it. That’s how it was for me. But then Megan, man….. I’ll tell you what. You just cannot shake that girl. She’s going to do her thing, at her own damn speed, to her own damn rhythm, and she’s going to apologize to exactly NO ONE for it. So when all the Trump business started to go down last week, I mean — the fact that Megan just seemed completely unfazed? It’s strange to say, but that was probably the only normal thing about it. It’s not an act with her. It’s not a deflection.

Bird’s fourth point focuses on which women’s basketball teams Trump has invited to the White House and what it took to make that happen. She then links to vote.org, encouraging people to get out and vote.

The rest of Bird’s column is definitely worth reading. She reveals Rapinoe’s hair is pink, not purple, weighs in on the equal pay debate and she makes a prediction for the U.S. vs. England game.

Spoiler: Bird unsurprisingly takes the U.S. to defeat England. If she’s right, that gives plenty of time for Rapinoe and Trump to trade a few more barbs before the U.S. plays in Sunday’s final.

