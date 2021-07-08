Sue Bird says the WNBA “never got the chance to shut up and dribble” originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

In the latest Time Magazine issue, Seattle Storm point guard and WNBA legend Sue Bird discusses the continued fight for equality.

As she gets set for the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo and will be competing for her fifth gold medal, Bird is looking to earn more than another piece of hardware.

While Bird and the WNBA continue to fight for social justice and equity in women’s sports, her and the league’s commitment to change haven’t wavered.

“We never got the chance to shut up and dribble,” Bird said of the WNBA. “So that’s when we kind of developed this backbone about us.”

Bird also graces the cover of the Times bi-weekly issue.

Time Magazine

Bird, now in her 18th season in the league at age 40, has shared her knowledge and voice with the younger players over the years. Last summer, while the NBA played out the rest of its season in the Orlando Bubble and the WNBA held its games in the ‘Wubble’ in Bradenton, Florida, Bird spoke out as the WNBA took a stand when Jacob Blake was shot in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

When the Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the court following the shooting, WNBA players wondered if the NBA was going to cancel the rest of the season, and if they should do the same.

That's when Bird spoke up.

“It is important to understand that we are not them; they are not us,” she said, which was documented in a recent ESPN documentary 144. “If we had canceled our season, do you think they would have?”

“I just wanted to challenge, especially younger players, to really view themselves as their own entity. And their own league,” Bird told Times.

Read the full Time Magazine piece here.