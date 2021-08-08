Sue Bird And Megan Rapinoe Share A Kiss After Basketball Gold

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird just sealed the probable end of their Olympics careers with a kiss.

Bird won her fifth straight gold medal on Sunday with the U.S. basketball team, which defeated Japan, 80-75, to extend its overall Olympic gold streak to 7. She got a sweet congratulations from fiancee Rapinoe.

U.S. basketball player Sue Bird is congratulated by fiancee Megan Rapinoe after Bird won her fifth gold medal. (Photo: Tim Clayton - Corbis via Getty Images)

Rapinoe also celebrated Bird’s victory on Instagram.

“I am so proud of you @sbird10 ❤️. As if I could love you any more 🥰. Congrats baby!” Rapinoe wrote.

One of sports’ great power couples has plenty to look back on.

Rapinoe, the 36-year-old U.S. soccer star, has collected a bronze and a gold in her Summer Games career, in addition to two World Cup titles. The four-time WNBA champion Bird, 40, along with U.S. teammate Diana Taurasi, has more Olympic gold medals than any American basketball player. She said this will be her last Olympics.

