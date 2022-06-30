Sue Bird makes history as winningest WNBA player of all time

Regardless of what happens in her final 17 regular season games, Sue Bird will head into retirement as the winningest WNBA player of all time.

The 41-year-old Bird notched her 324th career win on Wednesday evening, helping the Seattle Storm (12-7) power past the Las Vegas Aces, 88-78, with 13 points, two rebounds and six assists. The victory pushed Bird past retired point guard Lindsay Whalen (323) on the league’s all-time wins list.

“That’s amazing,” said Storm coach Noelle Quinn after the game. “She would probably say it’s because she’s old. That’s always the response. Just the longevity of an amazing player to have such impact on the game.

“It’s not only the assists with Sue, it’s making big plays, the big shots. I thought she played great defense tonight. Those intangibles that she brings, but also she’s the GOAT, an amazing player with a long career and deserving of every single record she’s about to break because she’s played 20-something years.”

Bird is undoubtedly headed toward the Hall of Fame thanks to her longevity and success in the WNBA, where she’s won four championships and is a 13-time All-Star selection. She’s also the league’s career leader in assists (3142, with retired Ticha Penichero second with 2600), games played (564; retired DeLisha Milton-Jones played 499) and minutes played (17,669; retired Hall of Famer Tina Thompson stands at 16,089).

Bird and the Storm are back in action Friday night at home vs. the Indiana Fever.

No one has won more than @S10Bird 🐐 Congratulations to Sue for becoming the @WNBA's all-time leader in career wins! #TheFinalYear pic.twitter.com/0yMwy1P5Iv — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) June 30, 2022

