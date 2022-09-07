Sue Bird leaves lasting legacy for Seattle & the WNBA
Yahoo Sports WNBA writer Cassandra Negley reflects on the point guard’s 20-year long career — and how she was the face of both the Seattle Storm and the league itself.
Yahoo Sports WNBA writer Cassandra Negley reflects on the point guard’s 20-year long career — and how she was the face of both the Seattle Storm and the league itself.
Her success was a path-setting moment that has moved the game forward for the better. For as much as she gave, it is as much as she’ll be missed.
The Chicago Sky are trying to punch their ticket to a second-consecutive WNBA Finals appearance.
Cubs 2016 World Series MVP Ben Zobrist hasn't played since the final game of the Joe Maddon era in 2019.
The game of basketball will miss you, Sue Bird!
A new champion will be crowned this season. Who raises the WNBA Championship trophy at the end of September?
The finality of the situation finally hitting Sue Bird and the thousands that showed up hoping to see her career continue for at least 40 more minutes. Chelsea Gray was simply too good, sending the Las Vegas Aces to the WNBA Finals by beating the Seattle Storm 97-92 in Game 4 of their WNBA playoffs semifinal series Tuesday night. It brought an end to Bird’s illustrious career.
Detroit Tigers (51-85) vs. Los Angeles Angels (59-76): 4:07 p.m.; Angel Stadium, Anaheim, California; Bally Sports Detroit; WXYT-FM (97.1).
A federal judge on Monday ruled that an independent official should review the documents the FBI retrieved from Mar-a-Lago.
“Drinking the Kool-Aid” is an expression that refers to person who believes in a possibly doomed or dangerous idea because of perceived potential high rewards. Can also be used ironically to refer to accepting an idea or changing a preference due to popularity.
It's last call for NFL season win total bets before Week 1 kicks off.
Fox News' Ingraham said The Washington Post was "spoon-fed information" for its report that Trump held on to the nuclear secrets of a foreign power.
The practice squad features players likely to see action this year for the Green Bay Packers. Here's who's on the squad and how it all works.
Some highly classified documents found at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-lago home were supposed to be kept under lock and key, according to The Washington Post.
The flu season has arrived as the FDA authorized new, updated COVID-19 booster shots made by Pfizer and Moderna.
Eric Trump was responding to a photo released by the FBI last week that showed top-secret documents laid out on the floor at Mar-a-Lago.
This lightweight vacuum has been a part of my cleaning arsenal for more than a year— here's my honest review.
It capped Storm stalwart Sue Bird’s career, as the legend announced this would be her final season. The crowd gave her an emotional send-off.
Follow Yahoo Sports for live coverage throughout the 2022 WNBA postseason.
It’s not a goodbye but a very purposeful way of slowing the wheels on a career that has run reliably since the the 1990s.
Davis Love III finalized his team Presidents Cup team on Wednesday with a bevy of highly credentialed players.