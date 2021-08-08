Sue Bird Kisses Fiancée Megan Rapinoe to Celebrate Olympic Gold originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Team USA basketball player Sue Bird had just made history by winning her fifth Olympic gold medal.

One of the first things she did?

Ran to her fiancée, USWNT star Megan Rapinoe, in the stands to celebrate.

The pair shared celebratory hugs and kisses, and suddenly we needed tissues.

Rapinoe, who won a bronze medal just a few days ago, was in the stands cheering for Bird as the U.S. women’s basketball team won its seventh consecutive gold medal.

“[I’m] honestly inspired, and I told her the other day, it feels like corny to say but it’s like everything you would want in someone that you would look up to. Obviously, I get to be with her and I love her, that’s the most special part,” Rapinoe raved before the game.

“She just does things the right way. She plays with a sense of joy, she makes everyone else around her better on and off the court. She’s just an amazing person, I’m gonna start tearing up. You’re gonna make me cry on national TV.”

Rapinoe and Bird started dating after meeting at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and got engaged in October 2020.

Between the two of them, Rapinoe and Bird have six Olympic gold medals, four FIBA World Cups, three NCAA championships, four WNBA championships and two FIFA World Cups.

Talk about a power couple.

