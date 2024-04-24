Sue Bird Joins Seattle Storm Ownership Group

WNBA legend Sue Bird has joined the Seattle Storm’s ownership group, the team announced on Wednesday.

Bird, who was taken first in the 2002 draft out of UConn, spent the entirety of her WNBA career with the Storm. She won four WNBA championships and was a 13-time WNBA All-Star. Financial terms were not announced.

More from Sportico.com

“As a player, I poured my heart into every game for the Seattle Storm, and now, as part of the ownership group, I am thrilled to continue contributing to the growth of the game,” Bird, the WNBA’s all-time assist leader, said in a statement. “Investing in women’s sports isn’t just about passion; it’s smart business.”

The Storm are the second women’s sports team Bird has taken an ownership stake in; she invested in the NWSL’s NJ/NY Gotham FC in 2022.

The Storm’s ownership group, Force 10 Hoops LLC, also includes Dawn Trudeau, Lisa Brummel and Ginny Gilder.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sue into the ownership group after a storied career on the court,” Brummel said. “Her knowledge of the game and the league, her ever-expanding business acumen, and her dedication to the Storm organization, make her a superb addition to the ownership group.”

Best of Sportico.com