Sue Bird hilariously discusses being the same age as her Storm teammate's mom

Sue Bird hilariously discusses being the same age as her teammate's mom originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

If WNBA legend Sue Bird didn't feel old enough being the league's oldest player at 40-years old, her teammate Mikiah “Kiki” Herbert Harrigan has added some fuel to that fire.

During a preseason media availability with local media heading into the season opener, Bird talked about how she learned that the 22-year old Harrigan's mom is her age.

"I found out today, oh my gosh," explained Bird as she put her face into her hands. "This is just terrible.

"I found out today our new teammate, Kiki, her mom is my age. We have the same birthday like she's 40 the same way I'm 40."

Kiki tried to cheer up Bird by saying she has a "young mom" but it did little to comfort the 4-time WNBA Champion.

While being 40-years old, Bird has still played at an incredible for the Seattle Storm. Last season, she won the WNBA Championship while averaging 9.2 points and 5.2 assists.

[RELATED]: Seattle Storm receive 2020 WNBA Championship rings

Bird got her 18th WNBA season off to a solid start scoring 11 points to go with eight assists, including the dagger three-pointer with 1:28 left, en route to a 97-83 victory over the Las Vegas Aces.

She did have an injury scare but returned to the floor.

Seattle returns to the court on Tuesday, May 18 for a rematch with the Aces. Tipoff is set for 7:00 pm at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington. Seattle will call Angel of the Winds Arena home while their normal home, Climate Pledge Arena, continues its renovation process.