Sue Bird graces SI, Slam cover; named to WNBA's Mount Rushmore by GM's

Clevis Murray
·2 min read
Sue Bird graces SI, Slam cover; named to WNBA's Mount Rushmore by GM's originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Sue Bird is in an interesting position as a legend, pioneer, icon, and trailblazer while still being an active player for the WNBA’s Seattle Storm.

Entering her 18th season, her popularity is just as high as she was featured on the season preview editions for Sports Illustrated and Slam Magazine. The only player on either cover to appear on both.

She’s receiving her flowers while still playing, having been mentioned and tied for fourth with Lisa Leslie and Maya Moore in the WNBA’s GM survey of players they’d name to the league’s Mount Rushmore.

Of all the players receiving votes, she and Diana Taurasi, are the only active players.

Almost decades into her profession and she’s the gracing cover with the league’s not too distant past and long-term future. A compliment to Bird’s longevity, which is comparable to LeBron James’.

Whether it's magazine covers or doing a commercial where she’s the star in a commercial with Stephen Curry, Bird is at the top of her game, which is uncommon for athletes over 40… unless you’re, yes, Tom Brady.

Now, she’s trying to accomplish something very few athletes can claim: back-to-back champions. On a team accompanied by the reigning Finals MVP Breanna Stewart, Jewell Lloyd, and Candice Dupree, Seattle has a good shot to repeat.

They’re looking to become the first team since the 2002 Sparks to accomplish such a feat.

Bird is at the point in her career where she can’t hurt her legacy in any way, but only add to it, and her preference is probably with championships, despite already having four. 

