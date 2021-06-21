Sue Bird explains what it means to her to play in 5th Summer Olympics for Team U.S.A.

Sue Bird explains what it means to her to play in fifth Summer Olympics originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Storm are very well-represented on the U.S. Women’s Basketball Olympic Team.

The announcement was made Monday with Sue Bird, Jewell Loyd, and Breanna Stewart named to the U.S. Women's Olympic Team heading to Tokyo for the 2021 Summer Olympics.

There was some uncertainty if Bird would make the team this year while in her 19th year in the WNBA, but now that she's made the roster yet again, she's looking to earn her fifth Olympic gold medal and ninth overall.

Bird will share the honor of competing in her fifth Olympics with her former UCONN teammate Diana Taurasi.

Monday afternoon, Bird described what it was like to get the phone call this time around and what it means to put on a Team U.S.A. jersey yet again.

“They’re all kind of special in their own way,” Bird explained on what it meant this time around. “This doesn’t feel that much different. It’s still exciting, still going to be challenging."

Obviously, what makes this so unique is that it’s been put off for a year and the challenges with COVID that still exist. So we’ll see how it goes.

Sue Bird

This season for the Storm, Bird is averaging 11.4 points, her most since 2016.

Bird explained that she missed the phone call from Women’s National Team Director Carol Callan and Callan’s voicemail just said “hey, call me back.” Bird smiled and said that Carol calls everyone to let them know if they made it or not. So Bird still wasn’t sure she had made it.

The 40-year-old also mentioned that even though she’s excited about another Olympic opportunity, she’s doesn’t make the announcement or the phone call a big deal.

“I tend to celebrate after the fact, after the win, when things are done and I’ve taken care of business,” Bird said.

As for Bird's teammate, Breanna Stewart, who was named to her second Olympic team, it was no surprise with the 2020 WNBA MVP making the squad. Stewart was on the 2016 Rio team and also won gold at the World Championships in Turkey and Spain.

Being a teammate of Bird’s in Seattle is special for Stewie, but she is also looking forward to another Olympic Games with the future Hall of Famer too.

“I’m in my fifth year in the league as a pro, but I always want to learn from Sue,” Stewart said. “I hope to be a five-time Olympian someday.”

The U.S. team will meet in Las Vegas next month to begin training for a week as well as play in the WNBA’s All-Star Game against a league selection of WNBA players.