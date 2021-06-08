Sue Bird explains her impact on the WNBA and the league’s evolution | She Got Game

In the debut of She Got Game, Sue Bird -- four-time WNBA Champion, all-time WNBA assists leader, and current Seattle Storm point guard -- describes the impact she has had on the WNBA and how the league has evolved.

The 17-year WNBA veteran and UConn grad also tells SNY’s Maria Marino how it feels to work as an analyst watching college talent and what legacy she hopes to leave on women’s basketball..