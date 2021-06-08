Sue Bird explains her impact on the WNBA and the league's evolution over time | She Got Game

Sue Bird, four-time WNBA Champion, all-time WNBA assists leader, and current Seattle Storm point guard, describes the impact she has had on the WNBA and how the league has evolved over time. The 17-year WNBA veteran and UConn grad also tells SNY's Maria Marino how it feels to work as an analyst watching college talent and what legacy she hopes to leave on women's basketball in this first edition of She Got Game. Watch more SportsNite: https://sny.tv/shows/sportsnite About SportsNite: SportsNite takes viewers inside all things New York sports by discussing the latest sports news of the night. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp