Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi prepare for 5th Olympic Games: "It’s something that we’ll remember forever”

Bird and Taurasi prepare for 5th Olympic Games: "It's something that we'll remember forever"

Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi have accomplished a lot together and individually.

And that’s an understatement.

Now, the WNBA superstars are going for their fifth Olympic gold medal…Together again.

Tuesday, the Women’s National Team had its first practice in Las Vegas.

With Bird and Taurasi leading the way both on and off the court, the duo is also making sure to soak in their fifth Olympic Games.

“It’s special to go through an experience like heading to the Olympics,” Bird explained. “To do it alongside somebody who you’re [friends] with makes it even more special… It’s something that we’ll remember forever.”

The relationship between Bird and Taurasi dates back to 2000 when they first became teammates at the University of Connecticut.

This year, Team USA has a total of five UConn players on the roster.

During their time with the Huskies, Bird and Taurasi won two NCAA titles in three years together before Bird was drafted by the Seattle Storm.

With Bird leading the charge for the Storm, the duo has competed against each other many times while Taurasi heads up the Phoenix Mercury.

But the two are always happy to share the court and train alongside each other whenever they represent Team USA.

During their four previous Olympic Games, Taurasi and Bird have gone a perfect 32-0 as they’ve led the U.S. to four straight gold medals.

But with the ongoing pandemic, this Olympics will, of course, be unique this time around.

“It’s just going to be a different type of setting that we’re in,” Taurasi said following Tuesday’s practice. “Obviously playing in the bubble and the WNBA kind of prepared all of us to be in that mindset of it’s really just your team…”

And we’re there to really do one thing and that’s to compete at the highest level and to win a gold medal.

Diana Taurasi

Taurasi also mentioned that with no fans in attendance that could help Team USA to be even more dialed in, especially the younger players.

The veteran duo and Team USA will tip-off its exhibition slate Wednesday, July 14 when they face the WNBA All-Stars.