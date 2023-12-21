Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi will host Christmas Day alt-cast of Bucks-Knicks game, per report

Deck the halls with "The Bird & Taurasi Show."

WNBA greats Sue Bird, who retired from the Seattle Storm in 2022, and Diana Taurasi, who currently plays for the Phoenix Mercury, will bring the Christmas cheer on Monday with an ESPN alt-cast during the holiday matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks, according to Variety.

"The Bird & Taurasi Show" will be available to watch on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The alt-cast will feature Jason Sudeikis, Tyrese Haliburton and Breanna Stewart, among other guests, and will be produced by Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, which produces the wildly-popular "Manningcast" featuring Manning and his brother Eli Manning.

Bird and Taurasi have teamed up before on an EPSN alt-cast during the NCAA Women’s Final Four, but this will be the pair's first time calling an NBA game. The Bucks-Knicks game tips at noon ET on Christmas Day.

Bird and Taurasi won five Olympic gold medals together between 2004 and 2021.

Taurasi is the WNBA's all-time leading scorer and became the first WNBA player to eclipse 10,000 points in August. She is gearing up for her 20th WNBA season with the Mercury, whom she's led to three WNBA titles. Like Taurasi, Bird spent her entire WNBA career with one team, playing 19 seasons with the Storm. She won four WNBA titles with Seattle.

