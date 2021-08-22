Sue Bird with a Deep 3 vs. Washington Mystics
Sue Bird (Seattle Storm) with a Deep 3 vs. Washington Mystics, 08/22/2021
Tina Charles (Washington Mystics) with an And One vs. Seattle Storm, 08/22/2021
See the stock up, stock down from the Vikings' preseason loss to the Colts.
For the first time since her MVP season in 2019, Elena Delle Donne returned to the hardwood when her Washington Mystics played the Seattle Storm.
Delle Donne made her first appearance in 682 days as the Mystics hosted the Seattle Storm on Sunday.
Sometimes when you make the smart play from a clock management perspective, not everyone watching is smart enough to understand why you did it. Chiefs running back Derrick Gore found that out in front of a national television audience. The Chiefs had the ball and the lead with 1:51 remaining when Gore got the ball [more]
Manny Pacquiao plans to take his time before deciding on his future but admitted on Saturday he may not return to the ring after his upset defeat to Yordenis Ugas.
Without international teams in this year's field, the number of U.S. squads doubled, giving regional runners-up another chance to get to Williamsport.
Justin Fields got absolutely hammered high. Watch the illegal hit, but hide the women and children.
"Count me out if you want to. Talk all the s--- you want. 'Cause I'm here to stay. I'm not done," Sha'Carri Richardson told NBC after the loss.
Anna Nordqvist established her place among Europe’s greats and Carnoustie confirmed itself as the major venue with the unrivalled penchant for unexpected drama.
Here is how the field finished behind winner Ryan Blaney in Sunday's Cup race at Michigan International Speedway.
Here is what drivers were talking about after Sunday's Cup race at Michigan International Speedway.
Cooper Rush and Ben DiNucci lead the winners and losers from the Dallas Cowboys' preseason loss to the Houston Texans. | From @NoHuddle
A number of Seattle Seahawks players suffered serious injuries in the team's preseason loss to the Denver Broncos on Saturday night.
After a 16-month absence, Becky Lynch returns to WWE and defeats Bianca Belair to win the SmackDown women's title.
The Tour hopes to finish the Northern Trust on Monday, and has a plan if weather intervenes.
Los Angeles Times readers share their thoughts on Trevor Bauer, Shohei Ohtani, The Times' sports coverage and more in our weekly letters to the sports editor.
The Cavaliers shot down Nance trades at the deadline, but situations have changed.
Caroline May Evans, 4, was all smiles after landing a gorgeous 2-pound golden trout recently in Wyoming, and her catch is up for world-record consideration.
Najee Harris is a natural at making highlight reels!