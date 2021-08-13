Sue Bird with a Deep 3 vs. Connecticut Sun
Breanna Stewart (Seattle Storm) with a Deep 3 vs. Connecticut Sun, 08/12/2021
Here is the streaming information and more for the 2021 WNBA Commissioners Cup Championship Game between the Seattle Storm and Connecticut Sun.
Track star Cameron Burrell died Monday at the age of 26. The former sprinter from the University of Houston was […] The post US track star Cameron Burrell is dead at 26, Olympian father confirms appeared first on TheGrio.
The two soccer players faced off against one another for the bronze medal.
Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has been gone from the Dolphins for seven months, but he still apparently can’t get over the Dolphins replacing him with Tua Tagovailoa last season.
A handful of Red Sox players simply haven't panned out this season, and our John Tomase has seen enough. Here are five players he does not want to see for the rest of the year.
Dalton Del Don is joined by Vlad Sedler to talk about draft strategies, and when to ignore them, but the guys also discuss some RB injury news, Dak Prescott for MVP, and list some of the players you should avoid drafting in fantasy football this season.
Professional TV troll Skip Bayless got a taste of his own medicine on Wednesday. And he tried his best to not take it. At the conclusion of a segment on FS1’s Undisputed, during which Bayless questioned whether Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy’s weight undermines his ability to motivate pro athletes, host/moderator Jenny Taft chimed in. Skip [more]
Stephen A Smith believes the Warriors will make a deep playoff run next season.
A good drive from Cam Newton that stalled in the red zone. An efficient evening from Mac Jones. And 4 special teams penalties that surely drove Bill Belichick insane.
CHICAGO — Nearly six months after the Chicago Cubs signed right-hander Jake Arrieta, a pairing both sides envisioned as a fruitful reunion, he briefly paused while weighing a postgame question: Twenty starts into the season, do you have a sense of why it hasn’t clicked? “I’ve got nothing for you, man,” Arrieta said. “I’m doing the best I can, and that’s what I’ll continue to do.” With a quick ...
The most fascinating passing combo in Colts camp has been between sixth- and seventh-rounders.
Tim Anderson capped a day of Hollywood-like moments with a game-winning home run into the corn to give the White Sox a 9-8 win over the Yankees.
Ryan Fitzpatrick, Taylor Heinicke and Chase Young: Here are five takeaways from Washington's loss to New England.
In keeping with a plan set forth by coach Nick Sirianni, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was fairly nondescript in his limited action vs. the Steelers.
Add the Jaguars to the list of teams who have issued their officially unofficial depth chart. Via Cole Pepper of News4Jax.com, tight end Tim Tebow is currently buried on the depth chart. The unofficial depth chart lists Chris Manhertz as the starter, following by James O'Shaughnessy at No. 2 and Luke Farrell as the third-string [more]
Steph Curry is eager to get his fellow "Splash Brother" back out on the court.
If the Knicks want to sign a player in the 2022 offseason to a max deal starting at $35.7 million, they’d have to shed close to $50 million in salary or cap holds.
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit's youngest son, Chase, is enrolled at Cincinnati's St. Xavier High School.
Joe Schobert is going to a new team and it's one he's very familiar with.