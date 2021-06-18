Sue Bird with a Deep 3 vs. Indiana Fever
Sue Bird (Seattle Storm) with a Deep 3 vs. Indiana Fever, 06/17/2021
Breanna Stewart led the Storm to victory over the Fever 79-69. Stewart scored 21 points and grabs 15 rebounds, while Teaira McCowan had 13 points for the Fever.
