The Associated Press

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) The spat between Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama's Nick Saban appears to be over -- at least publicly. A jovial Fisher said repeatedly Wednesday that he was ''moving on'' from the war of words with his former boss that added some soap-opera drama to the Southeastern Conference's spring meetings this week. Fisher said he and Saban had ''normal conversations'' during two days of meetings with the other 12 SEC football coaches.