Sue Bird with a Deep 3 vs. Chicago Sky
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Sue Bird (Seattle Storm) with a Deep 3 vs. Chicago Sky, 08/29/2021
Sue Bird (Seattle Storm) with a Deep 3 vs. Chicago Sky, 08/29/2021
Chicago Sky blew out Seattle Storm 107-75. Candace Parker led the way with 25 points, and 9 rebounds in the win.
The former Tour de France runner-up came out of his slump to win his first major stage since 2017.
Jake Paul looks to improve his professional boxing record to 4-0 on Sunday when he faces his toughest opponent in former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.
Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley: Here is the result of the fight. Full coverage will follow.
Purse and FedExCup points breakdown for BMW Championship winner Patrick Cantlay and the rest of the field.
It looks like we might be seeing another boxing match between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley after a controversial split decision on Saturday night. While Jake Paul believed he won a majority of the fight, Woodley disagreed and called for a rematch. “I didn’t hit the ground like his other opponents. I walked him down, I landed back,” Woodley said in the post-fight interview. “So, let’s run it back.” Paul responded, saying he was not surprised Woodley wanted another payday. “Of course he wants a pay
Michigan defeats Ohio to win Little League World Series championship
Patrick Cantlay can add Bryson DeChambeau to his list of dragons slayed after winning an electrifying six-hole playoff at the BMW Championship. (Scott Taetsch / USA TODAY Sports)
Let's see how all three phases performed during the Falcons' preseason finale against the Browns.
Jake Paul is 4-0 as a pro boxer and remains 0-0 against actual boxers.
Bryson DeChambeau is putting on a show at the BMW Championship, but he's still dealing with hecklers at Caves Valley – and Harry Higgs thinks it's 'wildly inappropriate.'
Who will be the Patriots' starting quarterback in Week 1? Cam Newton and Mac Jones made their final auditions Sunday in New England's preseason finale against the Giants.
Patrick Cantlay made every putt he needed to in order to survive. Bryson DeChambeau missed everyone he needed to in order to win.
Here's a quick rundown of what we know after the #49ers win over the Raiders.
UCLA looked great in a season-opening rout of Hawaii, while Nebraska coach Scott Frost is already on the hot seat after losing to Illinois.
Bryson DeChambeau had chance after chance to win the BMW Championship. Actually, chance after chance after chance ...
No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence made the most of Saturday's preseason finale with a near-perfect performance
Who are the top running backs available in 2021 fantasy football drafts? Check them all out in our rankings.
Everything you need to know about the fight between the YouTube star and former UFC champion in Cleveland
Steve Stricker's choices will reveal whether the U.S. is investing in its future stars or remains hostage to a faded legend.