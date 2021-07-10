Sue Bird becomes first WNBA player to reach 3,000 assists originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Sue Bird’s been ascending the WNBA ranking throughout the 2021 WNBA season.

From passing Katie Smith in three-pointers made and in scoring to now becoming the only player in league history to amass 3,000 career assists.

Bird is currently averaging 5.7 assists per game in her 18th season.

Last night, Sue Bird became the first player in #WNBA history to record 3,000 career assists.



Here's a look back at some of her best dimes over the years 🔥



(via @WNBA) pic.twitter.com/rGOX07GSKQ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 10, 2021

HISTORY FOR @S10Bird 🐐



Sue Bird became the first player in WNBA history to record 3,000 career assists pic.twitter.com/ShYeurdXp8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 10, 2021

The 40-year-old is still going and is an important part of a Seattle Storm team looking to repeat as league champions. She’ll also be representing her country this summer at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for the fifth time and was recently named an All-Star.

Despite Bird’s age, her game hasn’t taken a hit.