Sue Bird with an Assist vs. WNBA Team WNBA

Both the U.S. Olympic team and the WNBA All-Stars expect a competitive game in the league's showcase Wednesday. Usually there is not much defense played in All-Star games until the fourth quarter, but this one could be different with the Olympians having limited time to get ready for the Tokyo Games. The past seven WNBA All-Star games have been decided by single digits, including the one in 2019 that was a three-point contest.