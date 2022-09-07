Sue Bird with a 3-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces
Sue Bird (Seattle Storm) with a 3-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces, 09/06/2022
Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces) with a 3-pointer vs. Seattle Storm, 09/06/2022
The finality of the situation finally hitting Sue Bird and the thousands that showed up hoping to see her career continue for at least 40 more minutes. Chelsea Gray was simply too good, sending the Las Vegas Aces to the WNBA Finals beating the Seattle Storm 97-92 in Game 4 of their semifinal series Tuesday night. It brought an end to Bird’s illustrious career.
Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm) with an And One vs. Las Vegas Aces, 09/06/2022
Nick Kyrgios has his eyes on the big prize after a stunning victory over defending champion Daniil Medvedev to continue his brilliant summer by reaching a first US Open quarter-final.
Gary Payton II had one reason for leaving the Warriors and joining the Portland Trail Blazers this summer.
Nick Kyrgios' quest for a first grand slam title at the US Open ended with a five-set quarter-final defeat by Russia's Karen Khachanov.
Tom Brady discussed balancing family and football as well as why he decided to return for a 23rd NFL season on the "Let's Go!" podcast with Jim Gray.
The Alabama football Million Dollar Band won't be making the trip to Austin for the game vs. Texas. Here's why.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are reportedly in an "epic fight" over his decision to un-retire from the NFL, and she's left the family compound.
It appears that Trey Lance reportedly wasn't too pleased with the news of Jimmy Garoppolo's return in the immediate aftermath.
Gary Payton II had lots of praise for Steph Curry's leadership and provided his three lessons learned from his time with the Warriors.
The results from the first full weekend of college football have altered the NCAA Re--Rank 1-131 as Georgia and Florida make significant moves.
Said one pundit: “Matter of time before he is starting. It’s inevitable.”
Red Sox prospect Triston Casas belted his first MLB homer on Tuesday night, but it was a fan at Tropicana Field who stole the show.
There is a different type of respect for the Lakers versus the Clippers according to Patrick Beverley.
The story of the ninth day of action from Flushing Meadows.
Luke Donald was only appointed Europe’s Ryder Cup captain last month, but he has already received several calls from former Ryder Cup team-mates who have jumped ship to join the Saudi-funded rebel circuit and are desperate to know where they stand for next year’s match.
The tone was set for the DP World Tour’s flagship week at a tense AGM on Monday morning when the LIV rebels – including Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Sergio García – questioned chief executive Keith Pelley.