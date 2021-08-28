Sue Bird with a 3-pointer vs. Chicago Sky
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Sue Bird (Seattle Storm) with a 3-pointer vs. Chicago Sky, 08/27/2021
Sue Bird (Seattle Storm) with a 3-pointer vs. Chicago Sky, 08/27/2021
Kahleah Copper tied her career-high with 26 PTS and led all scorers.
Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm) with an And One vs. Chicago Sky, 08/27/2021
Candace Parker (Chicago Sky) with an And One vs. Seattle Storm, 08/27/2021
Portland may have come out best in this trade.
Markkanen is headed to the Cavs, while Larry Nance Jr. is going to the Blazers.
Steph was impressed with the miniature version of himself.
NBA coaches around the league reportedly believe the Los Angeles Lakers gave Frank Vogel only one year on his extension deal.
If DeAndre Jordan doesn't remain with the Nets, he could very well land with the Nets' toughest opponents in the Western Conference.
The Bulls earn high marks for acquiring a first-round pick and Derrick Jones Jr. in exchange for Lauri Markkanen.
Dennis Schroder reportedly cost himself millions this offseason, and Blazers guard CJ McCollum believes the Celtics could benefit from the point guard's financial situation.
After signing with the Nets earlier in August, former San Antonio Spurs point guard Patty Mills opened up on the decision Thursday.
The Lakers – despite LeBron James' and Anthony Davis' wishes, according to Jared Dudley – aren't re-signing Dudley.
The Minnesota Timberwolves remain the most interested team in acquiring Ben Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers.
He played 11 games for Philadelphia last season and was non-guaranteed for this one.
Almost four weeks into NBA free agency, Lauri Markkanen doesn't have a new home, and his options are running out.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook dropped a tier in The Athletic's player rankings.
A new trade suggestion has the Philadelphia 76ers moving Ben Simmons to the San Antonio Spurs.
The Wizards' new backcourt is getting ready for next season by playing pickup with a ton of talented players.
NBA Free Agency is winding down, but the Bulls still have a few roster spots to fill.
Damian Lillard is showing greater urgency in competing for a championship.