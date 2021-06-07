Sue Bird with a 3-pointer vs. Dallas Wings
Sue Bird (Seattle Storm) with a 3-pointer vs. Dallas Wings, 06/06/2021
Stephanie Talbot (Seattle Storm) with a 3-pointer vs. Dallas Wings, 06/06/2021
NBA Champion and MVP Kevin Garnett to join list of celebrity athletes presenting at the Seacoast High School Sports Awards.
The Minnesota Lynx lead a balanced offense of five players scoring in double-digits to pick up their third straight win over the Atlanta Dream, 100-80.
Kevin Huerter (Atlanta Hawks) with a 2-pointer vs the Philadelphia 76ers, 06/06/2021
The inaugural Sunshine Showcase Mega Camp, which brought an estimated 3,000 prospects and dozens of college football programs to Tallahassee, proved on Sunday to be a success for FSU and head football coach Mike Norvell. The first true recruiting weekend of 2021 allowed Norvell and the Seminoles to bring elite prospects onto campus and provide valuable exposure for other student-athletes and college programs. Afterward, Norvell discussed the impact of the event for short- and long-term goals and his philosophy for filling out the Seminoles' roster moving forward.
Simone Biles again showed her quality, outclassing the field at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships on Sunday to claim a record seventh all-around national title and make her selection to the Tokyo Olympic team a mere formality. But who will get the other coveted spots on the U.S. squad will remain unanswered until the June 24-27 U.S. Olympic Trials, with several gymnasts putting down markers with strong results over the weekend at the Fort Worth meet. Biles was the winner of four gold medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics and will be targeting the same haul or more in Tokyo.
"Nobody else is Serena out here," Serena Williams says, and that's why she's in the hunt for another title.
Denver's injury-riddled backcourt will have to shift fast to slow Devin Booker's scorching playoff debut.
LeBron was hurt. He never truly trusted the injured ankle that cost him virtually all of the second half of the season.
Johnson put his executive hat back on in a scathing takedown of Dennis Schroder.
Patrick Cantlay finished his long day with some of his best golf, running off three straight birdies to close out a 5-under 67 and the lead Friday in the rain-delayed Memorial. “We're out there for such a long time today that you could fall asleep at the wheel a little bit,” said Cantlay, who won the Memorial two years ago. Cantlay was at 8-under 136 on the refurbished Muirfield Village, where the rough is thicker and denser than usual and the rain that washed out nearly half of the opening round didn't help.
Royce O'Neale (Utah Jazz) with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 06/02/2021
With a fight between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and YouTube star Logan Paul looming, some fans are asking whether the increasing number of celebrity exhibition bouts is reducing the sport to a carnival-style sideshow. Sunday's bout in Miami is expected to be a one-sided battle in favor of Mayweather (50-0) despite Paul (0-1) being about 50 pounds (23 kg) heavier, 6 inches (15 cm) taller and 18 years younger than 44-year-old Mayweather, a new grandfather. But while purists and pros like Saul "Canelo" Alvarez say the trend is simply a dangerous money grab, some of the sport's most influential names argue that the rising tide of interest lifts all boats.
Bruins center Patrice Bergeron and Islanders coach Barry Trotz engaged in a little gamesmanship prior to a pivotal Game 5 at TD Garden.
Jon Rahm's forced withdrawal from Memorial due to COVID-19 mixes elements of truth and grace
Kinley was the football captain and his class president at Navy. He was denied a request to delay his service to pursue an NFL career.
Peter King shares his simple solution to solve the drama between the Packers and Aaron Rodgers.
San Francisco Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper and ex-MLB player will be stepping away from the booth to undergo chemotherapy.
Were the Patriots serious suitors for Julio Jones? These reports shed light on why a New England trade didn't materialize before the Titans added the star wide receiver.
With MLB's crackdown on pitching substances shedding a spotlight on Gerrit Cole, it may be the latest situation Yankees' Aaron Boone has to deal with alongside his team's mediocre play.