Sue Bird with a 3-pointer vs. Dallas Wings

Reuters

Simone Biles again showed her quality, outclassing the field at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships on Sunday to claim a record seventh all-around national title and make her selection to the Tokyo Olympic team a mere formality. But who will get the other coveted spots on the U.S. squad will remain unanswered until the June 24-27 U.S. Olympic Trials, with several gymnasts putting down markers with strong results over the weekend at the Fort Worth meet. Biles was the winner of four gold medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics and will be targeting the same haul or more in Tokyo.