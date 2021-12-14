ROY-AL-TY. Seattle Storm and USA Basketball legend Sue Bird joins Knuckleheads this week. The former No. 1 overall pick sits down with Q and D to reflect on her rise from New York City to dominating at UCONN and having early success in the WNBA. Sue talks about everything from her crazy shoe collection, to even playing for a Russian spy. She’s one of the game’s all time greatest, so kick back and listen up!

Episode Highlights:

Growing up in New York, playing at Christ the King [3:15] UCONN and Geno Auriemma [5:58] Diana Taurasi coming to school and undefeated season [17:35] First overall pick in the WNBA draft and going to Seattle [26:15] First WNBA championship [31:32] Team USA and 2021 Olympic Gold medal [33:58] Breanna Stewart [42:00]

About Our Hosts:

NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.

Other places to find Knuckleheads: