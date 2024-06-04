Sudden ending: UNC scores in 9th and 10th, eliminates LSU

The LSU Tigers were two outs from hosting West Virginia in the Super Regionals. Instead, the Tigers’ season ended Monday night at North Carolina, 4-3 in 10 innings.

Carolina’s Colby Wilkerson tied the game with one out in the top of the 9th with an RBI single. One inning later, LSU’s Jake Brown dropped a line drive in deep right. It was ruled an error. Alex Madera then drove in the game winner with a single through the middle of the infield, scoring pinch runner Jackson Van De Brake.

LSU was retired in order in the bottom of the 10th.

The Tigers trailed 2-0 after one half inning. But LSU took the lead in the third on a solo homer by first baseman Jared Jones.

Jesuit high school’s Will Hellmers starred in relief for the Tigers. The senior tossed 5.2 innings of four strikeout, two hit baseball.

