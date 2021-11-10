Sucker-punch at OC youth basketball game leaves girl with concussion

Associated Press

Shares in Rivian Automotive are set to trade publicly Wednesday, and the world should get a better idea of just how excited investors are about the electric vehicle market. Ahead of the start of trading, Rivian shares priced at $78, which gives the company an estimated market value of $66.5 billion. It’s a noteworthy figure, given that Rivian has so far delivered about 150 of its electric pickup trucks to customers, mostly employees, and lost $1 billion in the first six months of this year.