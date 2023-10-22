'(I) sucked.' How Penn State football QB Drew Allar shouldered blame for Ohio State loss

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Penn State football quarterback Drew Allar slumped forward in his chair behind the postgame podium late Saturday afternoon, dabbing at watery eyes.

He choked up talking to reporters, trying to explain the latest missed opportunity for the Nittany Lions against nemesis Ohio State in the Horseshoe.

The sophomore from Medina, Ohio took this latest loss to the home-state Buckeyes as hard as anyone. He tried to sum up this unexpected homecoming failure and why his offense was so dysfunctional and unproductive until the very final moments.

Indeed, the 20-12 final score looks closer than the game actually felt in the second half as the third-ranked Buckeyes' defensive domination had Allar and the No. 3 Lions (6-1) gasping for air while fighting for their College Football Playoff life.

The Ohio State (7-0) defense all but swallowed Allar, who finished 18-of-42 passing for 191 yards and a touchdown as his run game all but evaporated. Like the final score, those numbers also seem like an illusion, the bulk of which — 8-of-12 for 73 yards and that touchdown — came on the final drive.

Allar was succinct in his self-appraisal:

"(I) sucked," was his response.

Why, exactly, he was asked a few moments later?

"Because I did."

The polite, stand-up, first-year starter shouldered the blame for the stunningly inept numbers this Penn State offense produced, and its even worse look on the biggest college football stage of the weekend.

Penn State is now 1-9 against these Buckeyes since James Franklin took over the program in 2014 and this was as disappointing as any, considering his team's prospects.

Allar, a 5-star prospect out of high school who has still yet to throw an interception in 283 career pass attempts, is arguably one of Penn State's most talented QBs since it joined the Big Ten in 1993.

But his receivers, who even Franklin admitted struggled to get open against the Buckeyes, didn't measure up. Nor did the run game that still hasn't produced a game-changing play this season and finished with 49 yards Saturday, minus-21 in the second half.

Allar, though, would be the point man for it all after the defeat, his first as a college starter. He owned his 43 completion percentage even though much of it surely wasn't his fault. He talked about it longer than anyone in the Penn State postgame interview room, fielding nearly 10 minutes worth of questions.

He grudgingly accepted it with proper disdain and emotion. He rubbed his red eyes and his voice cracked a bit when talking about his older teammates, like offensive tackle Olu Fashanu and tight end Theo Johnson, who will leave the program without ever beating the Buckeyes.

What makes him special: 'Never seen a transformation like it.' How Drew Allar keeps improving Penn State football

That's how much he wanted this game.

Same, too, when mentioning his large entourage of family and friends who saw Allar Friday night at the team hotel, then watched him play here for the first time since high school.

He learned a leader's lesson. A test that would eventually come in some fashion.

"If we attack each week and don’t lose faith in each other we can still be in the position we want at the end of the year," he said. " We just got to control what we can control and not worry about all the outside noise … just come together as a team, just stick together.

“We have to wash this, learn from it, because if we don’t learn from it we’re just fooling ourselves. We have to be really critical of this film and learn from it and not let this happen again."

Can Drew Allar get receiving help soon?

There's no mistaking the condition of this Penn State offense. It doesn't own a receiver who can get behind defenses and make a big play. No one, at least yet, has made a really tough catch to help his quarterback.

Allar, no matter his big arm and apparent vision and decision-making, often appears helpless to find someone open. His most reliable options, tight ends Johnson and Tyler Warren, are often needed to block against better defenses.

On Saturday, none of his wideouts had a reception longer than 15 yards until the final drive. Johnson's rumbling 34-yard play early was it, setting up a field goal.

Allar said he believes Penn State can improve this season-long struggle. He knows it must, said as much, or else the Lions will be on track to lose again in three weeks against No. 2 Michigan.

To his credit, Allar remained composed Saturday and fought to the end.

He did not compound a dire situation by forcing passes, turning mistakes into turnovers.

"We had a couple of (long) shots dialed up against the ideal coverage we wanted and we just didn’t execute them," Allar said. "It sucks because we practiced them all week. We have to learn from it and not let silly things like that stop us."

Will they?

Most important PSU games: How big is Penn State football vs. Ohio State? Ranking the Lions 9 biggest Big Ten games

Situations like this have turned positive before. Go back to Kerry Collins — the former PSU QB Allar most resembles in stature, arm strength and potential — and his struggles in this stadium in 1993. Another first-year starter, at the time, coming into his own. Another offensive dysfunction in a 24-6 loss against an undefeated, No. 3 Ohio State team.

An unacceptable 271 total yards of offense that day. A debilitating 240 on this one.

Collins and his offense learned and grew — and never lost again.

"It was a great defense we went against," Allar said of Ohio State, "but I felt we stopped ourselves a lot more than we needed to ...

"We talk about blessing and lessons in life. This is a lesson for us and we have to learn from it. Because I never want to feel like this again."

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network.

