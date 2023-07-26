'You suck': Why Duke football's Riley Leonard wears a bracelet with harsh words

CHARLOTTE – Duke football’s Riley Leonard wears a blue wristband with white lettering that says, “YOU SUCK.”

Standing in front of a podium Wednesday in Charlotte as part of ACC Kickoff, the league’s football media days, the Blue Devils’ third-year quarterback was asked about some harsh words that arrived as a form of motivation from Riley’s mother, Heather.

“For those of you that don't know, my whole life I've kind of gotten a lot of praise,” Leonard said with a smile.

“So I wanted my mom — I went to my mom one day — and said, ‘Hey, someone has to bash me and tell me I suck to give me motivation.’ She’s like, ‘Shoot, I’ll do it.’ ”

Leonard said the “funny tradition” was birthed during his days as a high school quarterback at Fairhope in Alabama.

“It just gives me some motivation,” he said, describing his mother as “the best" and his “biggest supporter.”

After accounting for three touchdowns in his first season, Leonard thrived in 2022 as the driving force of Duke’s resurgence. One of three returning FBS quarterbacks to reach at least 2,900 passing yards and 695 rushing yards last season, Leonard accounted for 33 touchdowns and helped the Blue Devils win nine games, including a bowl victory.

It's safe to say Duke's signal-caller won't be sneaking up on anybody this season.

"I think he deserves to be in that conversation with the best quarterbacks in this league," Duke coach Mike Elko said.

"No disrespect to anyone else's, but we've got a really talented one in Durham for sure."

Before Leonard finished answering questions from media members in the main ballroom, the ACC’s emcee gave the quarterback some parting words: “Text your mom and tell her you did not suck at the podium.”

