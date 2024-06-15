Sucic makes Euro debut in Croatian opening defeat

Our boy comes on with side 0-3 down

Keep up-to-date with all our Red Bulls' UEFA EURO 2024 appearances on our live blog!

Saturday 15 June | Euro debut for Luka Sucic

Croatia did not make the start they wanted to at Euro 2024. They had to face seriously strong opponents to start the tournament in Spain, who raced in front with three goals in the opening half. In the 65th minute, things became exciting from a Salzburg point of view as Mateo Kovacic was replaced by Luka Sucic. The 21-year-old, who has been with us since 2016, made his first appearance at a major international tournament in the process. He would put in a solid showing in the centre of the pitch for Croatia, albeit no more goals came - with a strike for Croatia chalked off for offside and the joy of making his debut tempered with the 0-3 defeat. We can still be very proud of our former Red Bull Academy graduate though!

Next up is our Serbian pair of Strahinja Pavlovic and Petar Ratkov. They also face a tough start on Sunday evening at 21:00 CEST (live on ServusTV) against England. You can read in the following interview how our two Red Bulls are viewing the tournament:

to the article



The following day, Austria face their first clash against France (Monday 21:00 CEST on ServusTV).

All our boys' fixtures

Austria: Daniliuc

vs. France (17.06.), vs. Poland (21.06.), vs. Netherlands (25.06.)

Croatia: Sucic

vs. Spain (15.06.), vs. Albania (19.06.), vs. Italy (24.06.)

Serbia: Pavlovic, Ratkov

vs. England (16.06.), vs. Slovenia (20.06.), vs. Denmark (25.06.)

UEFA EURO 2024 on free TV

All the matches at the 2024 European championship, including those featuring our boys, can be seen on free TV in Austria! ServusTV is to broadcast 31 of the 51 matches live and exclusively, including all of the matches of the Austrian national team. The remaining games are on ORF 1.